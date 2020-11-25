KINGSTON, Jamaica — The number of confirmed COVID-19 infections worldwide has surpassed 59.7 million, with over 1.4 million people across 196 countries and territories having died and over 38 million having recovered from the virus. Many countries had eased restrictions on movement and social gatherings, but in recent weeks some have had to reimpose measures due to a resurgence in the number of infections.

— Jamaica now has 247 deaths from 10,488 confirmed cases of the virus following 66 new cases and four deaths in the last 24 hours.

— In Suriname, the death toll climbed by one to 117 and the total number of confirmed cases increased to 5,300 after three more cases were recorded.

— Belize reported five deaths over the past 24 hours, bringing the death toll to 125.

— St Lucia reported three new cases over the past 24 hours, pushing the overall total there to 226.

— Britain and France yesterday announced their intention to ease coronavirus restrictions in the run-up to Christmas, as a second wave of infections subsides following weeks of lockdowns in Europe.

— Mexico said yesterday that it aims to start coronavirus vaccinations next month in the Latin American country, which has one of the world's highest COVID-19 death tolls.

— The US plans to distribute 6.4 million doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine after it is cleared for emergency use, officials said yesterday.

— The United States has so far recorded 259,976 deaths, making it the hardest-hit country. Meanwhile, Brazil has recorded 170,115 deaths, India 134,699, Mexico 102,739, and the United Kingdom 55,838.

