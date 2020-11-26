KINGSTON, Jamaica — The number of confirmed COVID-19 infections worldwide has surpassed 60.4 million, with over 1.4 million people across 196 countries and territories having died and over 38.5 million having recovered from the virus. Many countries had eased restrictions on movement and social gathering, but in recent weeks some have had to reimpose measures due to a resurgence in the number of infections.

— Jamaica recorded 53 new cases of the illness and one additional death in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of cases to 10,541 and the death toll to 248.

— The Ministry of Health and Wellness in Jamaica has commenced the pilot of antigen testing for COVID-19 at nine public health facilities islandwide.

— London will escape the tightest restrictions once England's national coronavirus lockdown ends next week, the government said.

— The United States yesterday registered more than 2,400 deaths from COVID-19 in 24 hours, according to the Johns Hopkins University tally -- the highest daily toll in six months as the Thanksgiving holiday began.

— The coronavirus pandemic is no excuse for not getting enough exercise, the World Health Organization said yesterday, warning that even before the crisis many were getting too little physical activity.

— Pfizer gave the office of Brazil's health regulators results of the tests of their COVID-19 vaccine, a necessary step to approve and register the vaccine, the US-based pharmaceutical said yesterday.

— The United States has so far recorded 262,283 deaths, making it the hardest-hit country. Meanwhile, Brazil has recorded 170,769 deaths, India 135,223, Mexico 103,597, and the United Kingdom 56,533.

