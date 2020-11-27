KINGSTON, Jamaica — The number of confirmed COVID-19 infections worldwide has surpassed 60.9 million, with over 1.4 million people across 196 countries and territories having died and over 38.8 million having recovered from the virus. Many countries had eased restrictions on movement and social gathering, but in recent weeks some have had to reimpose measures due to a resurgence in the number of infections.

— Jamaica recorded 59 new cases of the illness and two additional death in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of cases to 10,600 and the death toll to 250.

— Germany, once a beacon of hope in Europe's coronavirus nightmare, logged its one millionth case today, as Russia announced a partnership with India to mass produce its controversial Sputnik vaccine.

— Cash-strapped Latin American governments face severe geographical, economic and social challenges in trying to ensure life-saving COVID-19 vaccines are made available to vulnerable populations, experts say.

— The head of British drug manufacturer AstraZeneca said yesterday further research was needed on its COVID-19 vaccine after questions emerged over the protection it offers, but the additional testing is unlikely to affect regulatory approval in Europe.

— The World Health Organization yesterday urged African countries to improve their capacity to vaccinate populations against COVID-19, warning the continent was still "far from ready" for mass immunisation.

— The United States has so far recorded 263,462 deaths, making it the hardest-hit country. Meanwhile, Brazil has recorded 171,460 deaths, India 135,715, Mexico 104,242, and the United Kingdom 57,031.

Read the full stories here:

