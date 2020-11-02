COVID-19: Here's what you need to know today
KINGSTON, Jamaica— The number of confirmed COVID-19 infections worldwide has surpassed 46 million, with over 1.2 million people across 196 countries and territories having died and over 30.6 million having recovered from the virus. Many countries had eased restrictions on movement and social gathering, but in recent weeks some have had to reimpose measures due to a resurgence in the number of infections.
— Jamaica recorded an additional COVID-19 related death and 126 new cases of the illness in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of cases to 9,257 and the death toll to 210.
— The Bahamas government has removed the mandatory 14-day quarantine, allowing visitors to the Caribbean country to stay at hotels and go to beaches.
— The World Health Organization chief said late yesterday that he was self-quarantining after someone he had been in contact with tested positive for COVID-19, but stressed he had no symptoms.
— A new four-week coronavirus lockdown in England will be extended if it fails to reduce infection rates, the government said yesterday, as it faced criticism over the abrupt decision to shut down again.
— The United States has so far recorded 231,003, making it the hardest-hit country. Meanwhile, Brazil has recorded 160,074 deaths, India 122,607, Mexico 91,895.
