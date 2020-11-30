KINGSTON, Jamaica — The number of confirmed COVID-19 infections worldwide has surpassed 62.7 million, with over 1.4 million people across 196 countries and territories having died and over 39.8 million having recovered from the virus. Many countries had eased restrictions on movement and social gathering, but in recent weeks some have had to reimpose measures due to a resurgence in the number of infections.

— Jamaica recorded one additional COVID-19 death and 54 new cases of the virus in the last 24 hours, bring the country's death toll to 257 and the total number of cases to 10,763.

— US firm Moderna said it would file requests for emergency authorisation of its COVID-19 vaccine in the United States and Europe today, after full results confirmed a high efficacy estimated at 94.1 per cent.

— The Caribbean recorded its youngest ever death from COVID-19 after a six-day old baby died of the virus in Guyana.

— In Belize, three people died pushing the country's death toll to 147.

— Trinidad and Tobago is reporting that two elderly people with pre-existing medical situations have died, putting the death toll at 120.

— Britain said yesterday it has secured two million more doses of a promising coronavirus vaccine as it gears up to launch within days the country's most ambitious inoculation program in decades.

— America should prepare for a "surge upon a surge" in coronavirus cases as millions of travellers return home after the Thanksgiving holiday, top US scientist Anthony Fauci warned yesterday.

— The United States has so far recorded 266,887 deaths, making it the hardest-hit country. Meanwhile, Brazil has recorded 172,833, India 137,139, Mexico 105,655, and the United Kingdom 58,245.

Read the full stories here:

87-y-o woman dies from COVID; 54 new cases recorded

Moderna requests US, Europe vaccine approvals after full results

Caribbean records youngest ever COVID-19 death

UK stocks up on vaccines, hopes to start virus shots in days

Americans brace for COVID 'surge upon a surge'