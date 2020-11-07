KINGSTON, Jamaica — The number of confirmed COVID-19 infections worldwide has surpassed 49.3 million, with over 1.2 million people across 196 countries and territories having died and over 32.2 million having recovered from the virus. Many countries had eased restrictions on movement and social gathering, but in recent weeks some have had to reimpose measures due to a resurgence in the number of infections.

— Jamaica recorded 46 new cases of the illness in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of cases to 9,472. The death toll remains at 218, while the country recorded 77 new patient recoveries.

— The number of people infected by the coronavirus continued to surge in Europe over the past week, keeping the continent at the epicentre of the pandemic.

— The United States yesterday set a third straight daily record for new COVID-19 infections, notching more than 127,000 cases.

— The United States has so far recorded 236,099 deaths, making it the hardest-hit country. Meanwhile, Brazil has recorded 162,015 deaths, India 125,562, Mexico 94,323, and the United Kingdom 48,475.

