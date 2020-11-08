KINGSTON, Jamaica — The number of confirmed COVID-19 infections worldwide has surpassed 49.9 million, with over 1.2 million people across 196 countries and territories having died and over 32.4 million having recovered from the virus. Many countries had eased restrictions on movement and social gatherings, but in recent weeks some have had to reimpose measures due to a resurgence in the number of infections.

— Jamaica recorded 34 new cases of the illness in the last 24 hours and three more deaths, bringing the total number of cases to 9,506 and the death toll to 221.

— In Bermuda, the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 from a single British Airways flight from London last month has now shot up to 10, health officials said.

— The number of people in France who have died from coronavirus topped the 40,000 mark yesterday after 306 new fatalities were reported in the past 24 hours, the health authorities said.

— Portugal will introduce a curfew across most of the country from Monday in an effort to combat surging case numbers, Prime Minister Antonio Costa announced.

— The United States has so far recorded 237,123 deaths, making it the hardest-hit country. Meanwhile, Brazil has recorded 162,269 deaths, India 126,121, Mexico 94,808, and the United Kingdom 48,888.

