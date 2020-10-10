KINGSTON, Jamaica — The number of confirmed COVID-19 infections worldwide has surpassed 36.9 million, with over one million people across 196 countries and territories having died and over 25.5 million having recovered from the virus. Many countries have eased restrictions on movement and social gathering, but in recent weeks some have had to reimpose measures due to a resurgence in the number of infections.

— Jamaica recorded six new COVID-related deaths and 196 new cases of the illness in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of cases to 7,559 and the death toll to 138.

— More than 10 million cases of COVID-19 have been recorded in Latin America and the Caribbean.

— Russia registered its highest-ever number of new coronavirus infections yesterday after officials warned that tight restrictions could be put back in place if people continued to flout restrictions.

— The World Health Organization yesterday reported a worldwide record of 350,000 new daily coronavirus cases.

— The United States has so far recorded 213,795 deaths, making it the hardest-hit country. Meanwhile, Brazil has recorded 149,639 deaths, India 107,416, Mexico 83,507 and Britain 42,679.

