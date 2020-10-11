KINGSTON, Jamaica — The number of confirmed COVID-19 infections worldwide has surpassed 37.2 million, with over one million people across 196 countries and territories having died and over 25.7 million having recovered from the virus. Many countries have eased restrictions on movement and social gathering, but in recent weeks some have had to reimpose measures due to a resurgence in the number of infections.

— Jamaica recorded one new COVID-related death and 159 new cases of the illness in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of cases to 7,718 and the death toll to 139.

— St Lucia yesterday recorded its first positive COVID-19 case in more than a month.

— Haiti's death toll increased slightly to 230 yesterday, following another COVID-19 related death.

— India's coronavirus cases surged past seven million today, taking it closer to overtaking the United States as the world's most infected country.

— Brazil yesterday passed the bleak marker of 150,000 deaths from COVID-19, the health ministry said, as the rate of coronavirus infections continues to slow in the South American country.

— President Donald Trump is no longer contagious, nine days after being stopped in his tracks by COVID-19, his physician said in a statement released late yesterday.

— The United States has so far recorded 214,379 deaths, making it the hardest-hit country. Meanwhile, Brazil has recorded 150,198 deaths, India 108,334, Mexico 83,642 and Britain 42,760.

Read the full stories here:

India coronavirus cases cross 7 million

Brazil's virus death toll passes 150,000 people — official

Trump 'no longer considered a transmission risk' for COVID — W House doctor

St Lucia records first COVID-19 case in over a month

Haiti records another death from COVID-19