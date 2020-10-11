COVID-19: Here's what you need to know today
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The number of confirmed COVID-19 infections worldwide has surpassed 37.2 million, with over one million people across 196 countries and territories having died and over 25.7 million having recovered from the virus. Many countries have eased restrictions on movement and social gathering, but in recent weeks some have had to reimpose measures due to a resurgence in the number of infections.
— Jamaica recorded one new COVID-related death and 159 new cases of the illness in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of cases to 7,718 and the death toll to 139.
— St Lucia yesterday recorded its first positive COVID-19 case in more than a month.
— Haiti's death toll increased slightly to 230 yesterday, following another COVID-19 related death.
— India's coronavirus cases surged past seven million today, taking it closer to overtaking the United States as the world's most infected country.
— Brazil yesterday passed the bleak marker of 150,000 deaths from COVID-19, the health ministry said, as the rate of coronavirus infections continues to slow in the South American country.
— President Donald Trump is no longer contagious, nine days after being stopped in his tracks by COVID-19, his physician said in a statement released late yesterday.
— The United States has so far recorded 214,379 deaths, making it the hardest-hit country. Meanwhile, Brazil has recorded 150,198 deaths, India 108,334, Mexico 83,642 and Britain 42,760.
Read the full stories here:
India coronavirus cases cross 7 million
Brazil's virus death toll passes 150,000 people — official
Trump 'no longer considered a transmission risk' for COVID — W House doctor
St Lucia records first COVID-19 case in over a month
Haiti records another death from COVID-19
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy