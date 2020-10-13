KINGSTON, Jamaica — The number of confirmed COVID-19 infections worldwide has surpassed 37.8 million, with over one million people across 196 countries and territories having died and over 26.1 million having recovered from the virus. Many countries have eased restrictions on movement and social gathering, but in recent weeks some have had to reimpose measures due to a resurgence in the number of infections.

— Jamaica recorded 97 new cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of cases to 7,910. The Ministry of Health also reported 66 more patient recoveries.

— Grenada today recorded another case of COVID-19, nearly three months after recording its last case.

— In Guyana, two people who tested positive for COVID-19 died, taking the deaths toll to 106 in the country.

— The Bahamas recorded one additional death and 85 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases.

— Cuba relaxed coronavirus restrictions yesterday in hopes of boosting its economy, allowing shops and government offices to reopen and welcoming locals and tourists at airports across the island except in Havana.

— Health workers have since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic been disproportionately affected by the crisis, but the WHO said today their high infection levels had finally begun to subside.

— A late-stage study of Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine candidate has been paused while the company investigates whether a study participant's "unexplained illness" is related to the shot.

—COVID-19 patients may experience more severe symptoms the second time they are infected, according to research released recently confirming it is possible to catch the potentially deadly disease more than once.

— The United States has so far recorded 215,089 deaths, making it the hardest-hit country. Meanwhile, Brazil has recorded 150,689 deaths, India 109,856, Mexico 83,945 and Britain 42,875.

