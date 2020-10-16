KINGSTON, Jamaica — The number of confirmed COVID-19 infections worldwide has surpassed 38.9 million, with over one million people across 196 countries and territories having died and over 26.8 million having recovered from the virus. Many countries have eased restrictions on movement and social gathering, but in recent weeks some have had to reimpose measures due to a resurgence in the number of infections.

— Jamaica recorded two new COVID-related deaths and 65 new cases of the illness in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of cases to 8,132 and the death toll to 162.

— The St Lucia cabinet is meeting in an emergency session today as the island deals with the latest cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19). All schools in the country have also been closed.

— Spain added more than 13,000 COVID-29 cases yesterday.

— The antiviral drug remdesivir, considered one of the most promising COVID-19 treatments, turns out to do little to prevent deaths from the disease, according to a WHO-backed study.

— China is rapidly increasing the number of people receiving its experimental coronavirus vaccines, with a city offering one to the general public and a biotech company providing another free to students going abroad.

— European countries have unveiled tough new measures to try to curb a surge in coronavirus infections which the World Health Organization (WHO) warned yesterday is of "great concern".

— The United States has so far recorded 217,717 deaths, making it the hardest-hit country. Meanwhile, Brazil has recorded 152,460 deaths, India 112,161, Mexico 85,285 and Britain 85,285.

