COVID-19: Here's what you need to know today
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The number of confirmed COVID-19 infections worldwide has surpassed 40 million, with over 1.1 million people across 196 countries and territories having died and over 27.5 million having recovered from the virus. Many countries have eased restrictions on movement and social gathering, but in recent weeks some have had to reimpose measures due to a resurgence in the number of infections.
— Jamaica recorded two additional COVID-related deaths and 47 new cases of the virus in the last 24 hours, bringing the death toll to 173 and the total number of cases to 8,321.
— Guyana recorded 24 new COVID-19 cases pushing the number of total cases to 3,734 and two additional COVID-19 deaths bringing the death toll to 111.
— The United Nations said today it would stockpile one billion syringes around the world by the end of 2021, to be used for the delivery of any future coronavirus vaccine.
— Europe passed the milestone of 250,000 deaths from COVID-19 yesterday as Israel and Australia's second-largest city of Melbourne began to gradually ease their strict lockdowns.
— The United States has so far recorded 219,676 deaths, making it the hardest-hit country. Meanwhile, Brazil has recorded 153,905 deaths, India 114,610, Mexico 86,167 and Britain 43,646.
Read the full stories here:
Europe surges past 250,000 virus deaths as Israel lifts lockdown
UN stockpiling billion syringes for COVID-19 vaccine
COVID in Jamaica: Two more deaths, 47 new cases
Bahamas, Guyana, T&T and Belize record more COVID deaths
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy