KINGSTON, Jamaica — The number of confirmed COVID-19 infections worldwide has surpassed 40 million, with over 1.1 million people across 196 countries and territories having died and over 27.5 million having recovered from the virus. Many countries have eased restrictions on movement and social gathering, but in recent weeks some have had to reimpose measures due to a resurgence in the number of infections.

— Jamaica recorded two additional COVID-related deaths and 47 new cases of the virus in the last 24 hours, bringing the death toll to 173 and the total number of cases to 8,321.

— Guyana recorded 24 new COVID-19 cases pushing the number of total cases to 3,734 and two additional COVID-19 deaths bringing the death toll to 111.

— The United Nations said today it would stockpile one billion syringes around the world by the end of 2021, to be used for the delivery of any future coronavirus vaccine.

— Europe passed the milestone of 250,000 deaths from COVID-19 yesterday as Israel and Australia's second-largest city of Melbourne began to gradually ease their strict lockdowns.

— The United States has so far recorded 219,676 deaths, making it the hardest-hit country. Meanwhile, Brazil has recorded 153,905 deaths, India 114,610, Mexico 86,167 and Britain 43,646.

