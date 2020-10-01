KINGSTON, Jamaica — The number of confirmed COVID-19 infections worldwide has surpassed 34.2 million, with over one million people across 196 countries and territories having died and over 25.4 million having recovered from the virus. Many countries have eased restrictions on movement and social gathering, but in recent weeks some have had to reimpose measures due to a resurgence in the number of infections.

— Jamaica recorded four more COVID related deaths and 73 new cases of the virus in the last 24 hours, bringing the total confirmed cases in the country to 6,555 and the death toll to 111.

— An ambitious humanitarian project to deliver coronavirus vaccines to the world's poorest people is facing potential shortages of money, cargo planes, refrigeration and vaccines themselves — and is running into scepticism even from some of those it's intended to help most.

— The Bahamas recorded 101 new cases of COVID-19 and one more death bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 4,123 and the death toll to 96.

— In Guyana, two people died within the past 24 hours, taking the death toll to 82.

— Trinidad and Tobago recorded two deaths, pushing its total to 76 and 14 new cases bringing the total to 4, 531.

— Russian health officials reported nearly 9,000 new coronavirus cases today, one of the largest increases in months.

— The United States has so far recorded 212,034 deaths, making it the hardest-hit country. Meanwhile, Brazil has recorded 143,962 deaths, India 98,822, Mexico 77,646 and Britain 42,202.

