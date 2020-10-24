KINGSTON, Jamaica — The number of confirmed COVID-19 infections worldwide has surpassed 42.2 million, with over 1.1 million people across 196 countries and territories having died and over 28.7 million having recovered from the virus. Many countries have eased restrictions on movement and social gathering, but in recent weeks some have had to reimpose measures due to a resurgence in the number of infections.

— Jamaica recorded four new COVID-19 related deaths and 32 new cases of the illness in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of cases to 8,670 and the death toll to 186.

— The US coronavirus caseload has reached record heights with more than 83,000 infections reported in a single day.

— Two major clinical trials for experimental COVID-19 vaccines got back on track in the United States Friday -- providing a glimmer of hope as the number of cases skyrocket across the country.

— The northern hemisphere is facing a crucial moment in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic, the World Health Organization said yesterday, with too many countries witnessing an exponential increase in coronavirus cases.

— France has surpassed 1 million confirmed coronavirus cases since the start of the pandemic, becoming the second country in Western Europe after Spain to reach the mark.

— The United States has so far recorded 223,998 deaths, making it the hardest-hit country. Meanwhile, Brazil has recorded 156,471deaths, India 117,956, Mexico 88,312 and Britain 44,571.

