KINGSTON, Jamaica — The number of confirmed COVID-19 infections worldwide has surpassed 43 million, with over 1.1 million people across 196 countries and territories having died and over 31.7 million having recovered from the virus.

— Jamaica recorded two new COVID-related deaths and 44 new cases of the illness in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of cases to 8,714 and the death toll to 188.

— Russia's tally of confirmed coronavirus cases surpassed 1.5 million today as authorities reported 16,710 new infections amid a rapid resurgence of the outbreak that has swept the country in recent weeks.

— In Guyana, 83 new COVID-19 cases were recorded, the highest to be recorded this week, bringing the overall total to 3,960.

— Spain was bracing for a new national state of emergency to allow the imposition of curfews as its regions yesterday pushed for action to slow surging virus cases.

— The United States has so far recorded more than 223,000 deaths, making it the hardest-hit country. Meanwhile, Brazil has recorded 156,926 deaths, India 118,621, Mexico 88,743 and Britain 44,745.

