KINGSTON, Jamaica — The number of confirmed COVID-19 infections worldwide has surpassed 43.5 million, with over 1.1 million people across 196 countries and territories having died and over 29.4 million having recovered from the virus. Many countries have eased restrictions on movement and social gathering, but in recent weeks some have had to reimpose measures due to a resurgence in the number of infections.

— Jamaica recorded 38 new cases of COVID-19 and four deaths as a result of the virus in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of cases to 8,600 and deaths to 196.

— Suriname recorded its first death from COVID-19 for more than a week bringing the number of deaths to 110.

— Trinidad and Tobago recorded a COVID-19 death over the past 24 hours, with the health authorities saying that there were also 24 new cases of the virus.

— In The Bahamas, the authorities reported 56 new cases pushing the total to 6,466.

— Asymptomatic coronavirus sufferers appear to lose detectable antibodies sooner than people who have exhibited COVID-19 symptoms, according to one of the biggest studies of its kind in Britain published today.

— Long-term exposure to air pollution may be linked to 15 per cent of COVID-19 deaths globally, according to research published today that highlights the health risks posed by greenhouse gas emissions.

— Deaths per day from the coronavirus in the US are on the rise again, just as health experts had feared, and cases are climbing in practically every state, despite assurances from President Donald Trump over the weekend that "we're rounding the turn, we're doing great."

— The United States has so far recorded 225,739 deaths, making it the hardest-hit country. Meanwhile, Brazil has recorded 157,397 deaths; India 119,502; Mexico 89,171 and Britain 44,998.

