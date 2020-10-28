KINGSTON, Jamaica — The number of confirmed COVID-19 infections worldwide has surpassed 44 million, with over 1.1 million people across 196 countries and territories having died and over 29.6 million having recovered from the virus. Many countries had eased restrictions on movement and social gathering, but in recent weeks some have had to reimpose measures due to a resurgence in the number of infections.

— Jamaica recorded four new COVID-19 related deaths and 64 new cases of the illness in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of cases to 8,851 and the death toll to 198.

— Suriname recorded two deaths from COVID-19 in two days, bringing the country’s death toll to 111.

— Guyana recorded two additional deaths, pushing the death toll to 121, and 35 new cases of the virus, bringing that overall total to 4,061.

— Governor John Rankin says Bermuda and other British overseas territories will be supplied with a COVID-19 vaccine by authorities in London once one becomes available.

— More than 500,000 new infections were reported worldwide yesterday in a new daily record, according to an AFP tally — almost half of them in Europe.

— People in France and Germany were bracing today for tough new curbs on their daily lives as Europe struggled to contain an alarming surge in coronavirus cases.

— Russia has applied to the World Health Organization for accelerated registration and pre-qualification of its Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine, the country's sovereign wealth fund said yesterday.

— The United States has so far recorded 226,723 deaths, making it the hardest-hit country. Meanwhile, Brazil has recorded 157,946 deaths, India 120,010, Mexico 89,814 and Britain 45,365.

