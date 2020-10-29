COVID-19: Here's what you need to know today
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The number of confirmed COVID-19 infections worldwide has surpassed 44.5 million, with over 1.1 million people across 196 countries and territories having died and over 29 million having recovered from the virus.
— COVID-19 fatalities in Jamaica surpassed 200 today after four additional deaths were reported by the Ministry of Health and Wellness. The country also recorded 76 new cases of the virus.
— Moderna said today it took in US$1.1 billion in deposits in the third quarter for a coronavirus vaccine that it is "actively preparing" to launch.
— Guyana yesterday recorded two deaths as a result of COVID-19, taking the overall death toll to 123.
— French President Emmanuel Macron announced yesterday a new coronavirus lockdown until at least December 1, hoping to bring under control an outbreak that is poised to overwhelm hospitals in a matter of days.
— The United States has so far recorded more than 227,701 deaths, making it the hardest-hit country. Meanwhile, Brazil has recorded 158,456 deaths, India 120,527, Mexico 90,309 and Britain 45,675.
Read the full stories here:
COVID deaths surpass 200 as Ja records 76 new cases
Moderna already has US$1.1b in deposits for COVID-19 vaccine
Guyana records two more COVID-19 deaths
Macron imposes new virus lockdown as French hospitals engulfed
Read the full stories here:
COVID deaths surpass 200 as Ja records 76 new cases
Moderna already has US$1.1b in deposits for COVID-19 vaccine
Guyana records two more COVID-19 deaths
Macron imposes new virus lockdown as French hospitals engulfed
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy