COVID-19: Here's what you need to know today

Thursday, October 29, 2020

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The number of confirmed COVID-19 infections worldwide has surpassed 44.5 million, with over 1.1 million people across 196 countries and territories having died and over 29 million having recovered from the virus.

— COVID-19 fatalities in Jamaica surpassed 200 today after four additional deaths were reported by the Ministry of Health and Wellness. The country also recorded 76 new cases of the virus.

— Moderna said today it took in US$1.1 billion in deposits in the third quarter for a coronavirus vaccine that it is "actively preparing" to launch.

— Guyana yesterday recorded two deaths as a result of COVID-19, taking the overall death toll to 123.

— French President Emmanuel Macron announced yesterday a new coronavirus lockdown until at least December 1, hoping to bring under control an outbreak that is poised to overwhelm hospitals in a matter of days.

— The United States has so far recorded more than 227,701 deaths, making it the hardest-hit country. Meanwhile, Brazil has recorded 158,456 deaths, India 120,527, Mexico 90,309 and Britain 45,675.

COVID deaths surpass 200 as Ja records 76 new cases

Moderna already has US$1.1b in deposits for COVID-19 vaccine

Guyana records two more COVID-19 deaths

Macron imposes new virus lockdown as French hospitals engulfed

