COVID-19: Here's what you need to know today
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The number of confirmed COVID-19 infections worldwide has surpassed 34.3 million, with over one million people across 196 countries and territories having died and over 23.7 million having recovered from the virus. Many countries have eased restrictions on movement and social gathering, but in recent weeks some have had to reimpose measures due to a resurgence in the number of infections.
— Jamaica recorded five more COVID-19 related deaths and 149 new cases bringing the death toll to 116 and the total number of cases to 6,704.
— President of the United States, Donald Trump revealed this morning that both he and his wife have tested positive for COVID-19.
— Amazon said that slightly more than 19,800 of its employees have tested positive for COVID-19 since the start of March.
— Anguilla has announced the second phase of its reopening to the international community, including implementing the bubble concept to safely enhance visitor experience
— The European Medicines Agency has started a “rolling review” process for the COVID-19 vaccine being developed by Oxford University and AstraZeneca, a move it hopes will speed any eventual approval.
— The United States has so far recorded 207,816 deaths, making it the hardest-hit country. Meanwhile, Brazil has recorded 144,680 deaths, India 99,773, Mexico 78,078 and Britain 42,202.
