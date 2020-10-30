KINGSTON, Jamaica — The number of confirmed COVID-19 infections worldwide has surpassed 45.1 million, with over 1.1 million people across 196 countries and territories having died and over 30.2 million having recovered from the virus. Many countries have eased restrictions on movement and social gathering, but in recent weeks some have had to reimpose measures due to a resurgence in the number of infections.

— Jamaica recorded 78 new cases of COVID-19 and three deaths as a result of the virus in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of cases to 9,005 and deaths to 205.

— US biotech firm Regeneron today said it was suspending enrollment for a study of its COVID-19 antibody treatment among the sickest patients who require high-flow oxygen or are on ventilators.

— Brussels has set aside 220 million Euros to transfer COVID patients from hard-hit member states to neighbours with spare hospital beds, EU chief Ursula von der Leyen said yesterday.

— The United States notched a record number of new coronavirus cases yesterday, for the first time topping 90,000 diagnoses in 24 hours, according to a tally from Johns Hopkins University.

— The World Health Organization in Europe yesterday said nationwide lockdowns should be treated as a "last-resort option" even as it noted that the continent was back at the pandemic's "epicentre".

— The United States has so far recorded 228,675 deaths, making it the hardest-hit country. Meanwhile, Brazil has recorded 158,969 deaths; India 121,090; Mexico 90,773 and Britain 45,955.

