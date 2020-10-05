KINGSTON, Jamaica — The number of confirmed COVID-19 infections worldwide has surpassed 35.2 million, with over one million people across 196 countries and territories having died and over 24.3 million having recovered from the virus. Many countries have eased restrictions on movement and social gathering, but in recent weeks some have had to reimpose measures due to a resurgence in the number of infections.

— Jamaica has recorded 117 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 7,012.

— French authorities placed the Paris region on maximum virus alert today, banning festive gatherings and requiring all bars to close but allowing restaurants to remain open, as the numbers of infections increased rapidly.

— New York Mayor Bill de Blasio said yesterday he planned to put nine neighbourhoods back under tight shutdown as COVID-19 cases rise in the city, which had largely controlled the pandemic after a catastrophic outbreak.

— US President Donald Trump's team of doctors says he is doing well after his COVID-19 diagnosis and could be discharged as early as today to continue his treatment.

— The United States has so far recorded 209,734 deaths, making it the hardest-hit country. Meanwhile, Brazil has recorded 146,352 deaths, India 102,685, Mexico 79,088 and Britain 42,350.

