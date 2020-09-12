COVID-19: Here's what you need to know today
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The number of confirmed COVID-19 infections worldwide has surpassed 28.5 million, while 916,372 people across 196 countries and territories have died and over 19 million people have recovered from the virus. Many countries have eased restrictions, but in recent weeks some have had to reimpose measures due to resurgence in the number of infections.
— Jamaica recorded 74 new cases of COVID-19 bringing the total confirmed cases in the country to 3,623.
— Belize recorded an additional COVID-19 related death and 36 new cases in the last 24 hours.
— Suriname recorded 52 new cases of the COVID-19 virus in the last 24 hours pushing the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 4, 529 of which 689 are active cases.
— In Guyana, 13 new cases have pushed the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases to 1, 763.
— Pharma giant AstraZeneca today said it had resumed a COVID-19 vaccine trial after getting the all-clear from British regulators, following a pause caused by a UK volunteer falling ill.
— The United States has so far recorded 193,016 deaths, making it the hardest-hit country. Meanwhile, Brazil has recorded 130,396 deaths, India 77,472, Mexico 70,183, and Britain 41,614.
