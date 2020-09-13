KINGSTON, Jamaica — The number of confirmed COVID-19 infections worldwide has surpassed 28.8 million, while 921,097 people across 196 countries and territories have died and over 19.1 million people have recovered from the virus. Many countries have eased restrictions, but in recent weeks some have had to reimpose measures due to resurgence in the number of infections.

— Jamaica recorded two additional COVID-19 related deaths and 148 new cases, bringing the country's overall death toll to 42 and the total number of positive cases to 3,771.

— France reported more than 10,000 new coronavirus cases yesterday, its highest daily number since wide-scale testing was launched in the country.

—The country with the highest number of deaths compared to its population is Peru, with 93 fatalities per 100,000 inhabitants, followed by Belgium (86), Spain (64), Bolivia (63), and Chile (62).

—Latin America and the Caribbean overall has 309,317 deaths, Europe 221,146, and the United States and Canada 202,916.

— The United States has so far recorded 193,705 deaths, making it the hardest-hit country. Meanwhile, Brazil has recorded 131,210 deaths, India 78,586, Mexico 70,604, and Britain 41,623.

