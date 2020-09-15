COVID-19: Here's what you need to know today
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The number of confirmed COVID-19 infections worldwide has surpassed 29.3 million, while 929,391 people across 196 countries and territories have died and over 19.5 million people have recovered from the virus. Many countries have eased restrictions, but in recent weeks some have had to re-impose measures due to resurgence in the number of infections.
— Jamaica recorded two additional deaths related to COVID-19 yesterday, and 109 new cases. This brings the total confirmed deaths to 46 and total cases in the country to 4,042.
— In Barbados, a Jamaican woman was one of two confirmed cases of COVID-19, bringing the country's total number of cases to 183.
— In the Bahamas, the number of positive COVID-19 cases increased by 46 over the past 24 hours, pushing the total to 2,974.
— Guyanese authorities reported 31 new COVID-19 cases among the 1,884 positive cases recorded in the country.
— Suriname recorded two deaths, pushing the tally to 95, while there were 29 new cases of the virus.
— Trinidad and Tobago's death toll increased by one to 55.
— The United States has so far recorded 194,545 deaths, making it the hardest-hit country. Meanwhile, Brazil has recorded 132,006 deaths, India 80,776, Mexico 71,049, and Britain 41,637.
