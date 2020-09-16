KINGSTON, Jamaica — The number of confirmed COVID-19 infections worldwide has surpassed 29.6 million, while 936,095 people across 196 countries and territories have died and over 19.7 million people have recovered from the virus. Many countries have eased restrictions, but in recent weeks some have had to reimpose measures due to resurgence in the number of infections.

— Jamaica recorded 122 new cases of COVID-19 bringing the total confirmed cases in the country to 4,164.

— The Bahamas recorded 24 additional COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of cases to 3,032.

— The COVID-19 death toll in Guyana increased slightly to 58 following the death of a 75-year-old man and an 86-year-old woman.

—Trinidad and Tobago recorded one additional COVID-19 death and 40 new cases, bringing the two-island republic's death to 56 and the number of positive cases to 3,223.

— More than a thousand nurses are known to have died worldwide due to COVID-19, the International Council of Nurses said today, adding that the true figure was likely far higher.

— India's confirmed coronavirus infections passed five million today, testing the feeble health care system in tens of thousands of impoverished towns and villages.

— The United States has so far recorded 195,961 deaths, making it the hardest-hit country. Meanwhile, Brazil has recorded 133,119 deaths, India 82,066, Mexico 71,678, and Britain 41,664.

