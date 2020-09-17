KINGSTON, Jamaica — The number of confirmed COVID-19 infections worldwide has surpassed 29.9 million, while 941,473 people across 196 countries and territories have died and over 20.1 million people have recovered from the virus. Many countries have eased restrictions, but in recent weeks some have had to reimpose measures due to resurgence in the number of infections.

— Jamaica recorded five additional COVID-19 related deaths and 210 new cases today, bringing the country's overall death toll to 51 and the total number of positive cases to 4,374.

— US biotech firm Moderna, one of two companies currently holding phase 3 trials in the United States for a COVID-19 vaccine, took the unusual step Thursday of publishing its trial protocols after calls for more transparency.

— The Bahamas recorded 24 additional COVID-19 cases yesterday, bringing the tally to 3,032.

— In Belize 27 new cases were identified, bringing the number of positive cases to 1,528, with 846 being active.

— A 12-year-old Jamaican girl tested positive for COVID-19 on arrival in Barbados earlier this week.

— The United States has so far recorded 196,831 deaths, making it the hardest-hit country. Meanwhile, Brazil has recorded 134,106deaths, India 83,198, Mexico 71,978, and Britain 41,684.

