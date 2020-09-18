COVID-19: Here's what you need to know today
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The number of confirmed COVID-19 infections worldwide has surpassed 30.2 million, while 946,727 people across 196 countries and territories have died and over 20.3 million people have recovered from the virus. Many countries have eased restrictions, but in recent weeks some have had to re-impose measures due to resurgence in the number of infections.
— Jamaica recorded four additional deaths related to COVID-19, and 197 new cases. This brings the total confirmed deaths to 55 and total cases in the country to 4,571.
— The numbers of deaths in France of people diagnosed with COVID-19 is trending upwards for the first time since the end of its lockdown.
— India's COVID-19 cases jumped by another 96,424 today, showing little signs of levelling.
— The number of COVID-19 cases registered worldwide topped 30 million yesterday.
— The United States has so far recorded 197,655 deaths, making it the hardest-hit country. Meanwhile, Brazil has recorded 134,935 deaths, India 84,372, Mexico 72,179, and Britain 41,705.
Read the full stories here:
4 new COVID-19 deaths, 197 new cases
Coronavirus deaths on the rise in France
India's coronavirus cases jump by another 96k
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy