KINGSTON, Jamaica — The number of confirmed COVID-19 infections worldwide has surpassed 30.2 million, while 946,727 people across 196 countries and territories have died and over 20.3 million people have recovered from the virus. Many countries have eased restrictions, but in recent weeks some have had to re-impose measures due to resurgence in the number of infections.

— Jamaica recorded four additional deaths related to COVID-19, and 197 new cases. This brings the total confirmed deaths to 55 and total cases in the country to 4,571.

— The numbers of deaths in France of people diagnosed with COVID-19 is trending upwards for the first time since the end of its lockdown.

— India's COVID-19 cases jumped by another 96,424 today, showing little signs of levelling.

— The number of COVID-19 cases registered worldwide topped 30 million yesterday.

— The United States has so far recorded 197,655 deaths, making it the hardest-hit country. Meanwhile, Brazil has recorded 134,935 deaths, India 84,372, Mexico 72,179, and Britain 41,705.

