COVID-19: Here's what you need to know today
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The number of confirmed COVID-19 infections worldwide has surpassed 30.5 million, with 953,025 people across 196 countries and territories having died and over 20.6 million recovering from the illness. Many countries have eased restrictions on movement and social gathering, but in recent weeks some have had to re-impose measures due to a resurgence in the number of cases.
— In the past 24 hours, Jamaica recorded five additional deaths related to COVID-19, and 187 new cases. This brings the total confirmed deaths to 60 and total confirmed cases since March to 4,758.
— Guyana yesterday reported two new COVID related deaths, bringing that country's death toll since the outbreak to 62.
— The Bahamas yesterday reported five new virus deaths and 90 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19. The country's total cases now stand at 3,177 and its total deaths at 69.
— Haiti yesterday recorded 11 new cases of the coronavirus, pushing the total confirmed cases of the virus in the country to 8,541.
— Deaths in Iran from the novel coronavirus today topped 24,000 the health ministry said as it blamed reduced use of face masks by the public.
— The United States has so far recorded 198,597 deaths, making it the hardest-hit country. Meanwhile, Brazil has recorded 135,793 deaths, India 85,619, Mexico 72,803, and Britain 41,732.
ARE WE FLATTENING THE CURVE?
Click here for interactive chart* with details on Jamaica's numbers.
Click here for a look at the numbers globally.
*Data mined from various sources around the world.
