COVID-19: Here's what you need to know today
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The number of confirmed COVID-19 infections worldwide has surpassed 25.5 million, while 851,321people across 196 countries and territories have died and over 17.6 million people have recovered from the virus. Many countries have eased restrictions, but in recent weeks some have had to reimpose measures due to resurgence in the number of infections.
— Jamaica yesterday recorded 102 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of confirmed cases since the virus outbreak to 2,459.
— Meanwhile, officers yesterday arrested 10 people for breaches of the Disaster Risk Management Act. According to the police, the individuals were arrested for not wearing masks in a public space.
— Barbados has now recorded 174 cases of the virus, after a Jamaican woman who arrived in the country on a Caribbean Airlines flight on Sunday tested positive.
— Many states in India eased lockdown restrictions today, allowing more businesses and public areas to reopen to reduce economic pain caused by COVID-19, even as the country's new daily infections remain the highest in the world and its confirmed cases near 3.7 million.
— The World Health Organization urged governments yesterday to engage with people demonstrating against COVID-19 restrictions and listen to their concerns, but stressed protesters needed to understand the virus was dangerous.
— The United States surpassed six million coronavirus cases yesterday, nearly a quarter of the planet's total.
— The United States has so far recorded 183,602 deaths, making it the hardest-hit country. Meanwhile, Brazil has recorded 121,381 deaths, India 65,288, Mexico 64,414 , and Britain 41,501.Read the full stories here:
Police arrest 10 people for not wearing masks
India eases virus restrictions as cases near 3.7 million
