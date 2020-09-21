KINGSTON, Jamaica — The number of confirmed COVID-19 infections worldwide has surpassed 31.1 million, with 961,531 people across 196 countries and territories having died and over 21 million having recovered from the virus. Many countries have eased restrictions on movement and social gathering, but in recent weeks some have had to reimpose measures due to a resurgence in the number of infections.

— Jamaica has recorded three additional COVID-19 related deaths and 155 new cases, bringing the death toll to 70 and the total confirmed cases in the country to 5,143.

— Belize recorded an additional COVID-19 related death and 21 new cases over the past 24 hours. Health authorities said that the country now has 1,627 cases, with 688 being active.

— Trinidad and Tobago reported four virus related deaths yesterday, pushing the total to 65.

— Suriname also recorded 14 new cases bringing the country's total number of cases to 4,723, of which 138 are active.

— Lebanon yesterday said it confirmed 1,006 new novel coronavirus cases and 11 deaths from the disease in 24 hours, in a new record for the crisis-hit country.

— The United States has so far recorded 199,513 deaths, making it the hardest-hit country. Meanwhile, Brazil has recorded 136,895 deaths, India 87,882, Mexico 73,493, and Britain 41,759.

