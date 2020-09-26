KINGSTON, Jamaica — The number of confirmed COVID-19 infections worldwide has surpassed 32.6 million, with 993,438 people across 196 countries and territories having died and over 22.3 million having recovered from the virus. Many countries have eased restrictions on movement and social gathering, but in recent weeks some have had to reimpose measures due to a resurgence in the number of infections.

— Jamaica has recorded eight more COVID related deaths and 131 new cases of the virus in the last 24 hours, bringing the total confirmed cases in the country to 5,854 and the death toll to 88.

— Mexico, which has one of the world's highest COVID-19 death tolls, announced yesterday that it was joining a WHO-backed programme to facilitate poor countries' access to coronavirus vaccines.

— Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison yesterday insisted that any nation that develops a COVID-19 vaccine shourd share it universally, warning that history will be a "severe judge" if not.

— The World Health Organization warned yesterday that coronavirus deaths could more than double to two million if infection-fighting measures are not kept up.

— Latin American leaders have appealed at the United Nations for free access to a future COVID-19 vaccine.

— The United States has so far recorded 203,782 deaths, making it the hardest-hit country. Meanwhile, Brazil has recorded 140,537 deaths, India 93,379, Mexico 75,844 and Britain 41,936.

