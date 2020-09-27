KINGSTON, Jamaica — The number of confirmed COVID-19 infections worldwide has surpassed 32.9 million, with 998,463 people across 196 countries and territories having died and over 22.5 million having recovered from the virus. Many countries have eased restrictions on movement and social gathering, but in recent weeks some have had to reimpose measures due to a resurgence in the number of infections.

— Jamaica recorded one more COVID related death and 163 new cases of the virus in the last 24 hours, bringing the total confirmed cases in the country to 6,017 and the death toll to 89.

—In Guyana, the COVID-19 death toll reached 76 yesterday after the country recorded two more deaths. The country also recorded 16 new cases bringing its overall cases to 2,725.

— Haiti recorded two additional deaths yesterday, with the Ministry of Public Health adding that 38 new cases over the past 48 hours have pushed the total to 8,684 cases.

— The United States has so far recorded 204,499 deaths, making it the hardest-hit country. Meanwhile, Brazil has recorded 141,406 deaths, India 94,503, Mexico 76,243 and Britain 41,971.

Read the full stories here:

Jamaica records one new COVID-19 related death, 163 new cases

Guyana, Haiti record deaths from COVID-19