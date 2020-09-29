COVID-19: Here's what you need to know today
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The number of confirmed COVID-19 infections worldwide has surpassed 33.4 million, with over one million people across 196 countries and territories having died and over 23 million having recovered from the virus. Many countries have eased restrictions on movement and social gathering, but in recent weeks some have had to reimpose measures due to a resurgence in the number of infections.
— Jamaica's COVID-19 death toll today surpassed 100, following eight new deaths related to the virus. The country also recorded 238 new cases bringing the overall total to 6,408.
— Some 120 million rapid tests for COVID-19 will be made available to poorer countries at US$5 each, the World Health Organization announced — if it can find the money.
— In Trinidad and Tobago the COVID-19 death toll climbed to 72.
— Haiti yesterday recorded 39 new cases pushing the total to 8,723 with 1, 908 actives cases.
— Barbados has placed the United Kingdom in the category of “high-risk” countries as the country deals with a new wave of COVID-19.
— The United States has so far recorded 205,091 deaths, making it the hardest-hit country. Meanwhile, Brazil has recorded 142,058 deaths, India 96,318, Mexico 76,603 and Britain 42,001.
