KINGSTON, Jamaica — The number of confirmed COVID-19 infections worldwide has surpassed 25.8 million, while 857,824 people across 196 countries and territories have died and over 16.8 million people have recovered from the virus. Many countries have eased restrictions, but in recent weeks some have had to reimpose measures due to resurgence in the number of infections.

— Jamaica recorded three COVID-19 related deaths and 224 new cases yesterday, bringing the country's death toll to 24 and the number of confirmed cases since the virus outbreak in the country to 2,683.

— Cuban authorities yesterday ordered a strict 15-day lockdown of Havana seeking to stamp out the low-level but persistent spread of the novel coronavirus in the capital.

— The region of the Americas accounted for 64 per cent of the new deaths reported globally over the prior two months, according to a new epidemiological update published by the Pan American Health Organization.

— The St Lucia Government has announced a further easing of restrictions for visitors based on what it describes as the successful management to date of the COVID-19 pandemic.

— A handful of the dozens of experimental COVID-19 vaccines in human testing have reached the last and biggest hurdle — looking for the needed proof that they really work — as a US advisory panel suggested yesterday a way to ration the first limited doses once a vaccine wins approval.

— The United States has so far recorded 184,689 deaths, making it the hardest-hit country. Meanwhile, Brazil has recorded 122,596 deaths, India 66,333, Mexico 65,241, and Britain 41,504.

Read the full stories here:

3 COVID-19 deaths, 224 new positive cases

Cuba closes off Havana to stamp out spread of coronavirus

Americas accounts for majority of new COVID-19 deaths worldwide

St Lucia announces relaxed measures for visitors

Third virus vaccine reaches major hurdle: final US testing