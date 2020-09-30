COVID-19: Here's what you need to know today
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The number of confirmed COVID-19 infections worldwide has surpassed 33.7 million, with over one million people across 196 countries and territories having died and over 23.2 million having recovered from the virus. Many countries have eased restrictions on movement and social gathering, but in recent weeks some have had to reimpose measures due to a resurgence in the number of infections.
— Jamaica recorded six new COVID-19 related deaths and 74 new cases, bringing the island’s death toll to 107 and the total number of confirmed cases to 6,482.
— Up to 100 million additional doses of any eventual COVID-19 vaccines will be secured for delivery to poorer countries in 2021.
— New York's daily rate of positive coronavirus tests climbed to 3.25 per cent yesterday, with a sharp increase in cases among Orthodox Jewish communities.
— The Bahamas recorded two COVID-19 deaths yesterday and 65 new cases.
— Haiti recorded 39 new cases of the virus yesterday, bringing its total to 8,723 with 1,908 being active.
— The United States has so far recorded 206,005 deaths, making it the hardest-hit country. Meanwhile, Brazil has recorded 142,921 deaths, India 97,497, Mexico 77,163 and Britain 42,072.
