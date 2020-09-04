KINGSTON, Jamaica — The number of confirmed COVID-19 infections worldwide has surpassed 26.3 million, while 869,718 people across 196 countries and territories have died and over 17.2 million people have recovered from the virus. Many countries have eased restrictions, but in recent weeks some have had to reimpose measures due to a resurgence in the number of infections.

— Jamaica yesterday recorded two additional COVID-19 related deaths and 74 positive cases. This brings the country's death toll to 29 and the total number of confirmed cases since the virus outbreak to 2,896.

— In Trinidad and Tobago, Former vice president of the International Football Federation, Austin Jack Warner remained hospitalised after he tested positive for the coronavirus (COVID-19), which has killed 29 people and infected 1, 984 others in the twin island republic.

— Patients involved in early tests of a Russian COVID-19 vaccine developed antibodies with "no serious adverse events", but experts said the trials were too small to prove safety and effectiveness.

— Brazil topped four million COVID-19 cases yesterday as health ministry officials said infections were beginning to slow in the world's second worst-hit country.

— Italy's former prime minister and media tycoon Silvio Berlusconi is hospitalised "as a precaution" his entourage says, after he tested positive for the coronavirus earlier this week.

— The United States has so far recorded 186,806 deaths, making it the hardest-hit country. Meanwhile, Brazil has recorded 124,614 deaths, India 68,472, Mexico 66,329, and Britain 41,527.

