KINGSTON, Jamaica — The number of confirmed COVID-19 infections worldwide has surpassed 27.1 million, while 889,498 people across 196 countries and territories have died and over 17.8 million people have recovered from the virus. Many countries have eased restrictions, but in recent weeks some have had to reimpose measures due to resurgence in the number of infections.

— Jamaica recorded an additional COVID-19 related death yesterday, pushing the death toll since the virus outbreak in the country to 33. Meanwhile, the country recorded 79 new cases of the virus, bringing the total confirmed cases to 3,103. Twenty-eight more patients also recovered from the virus.

— Nigerian doctors in state-run hospitals began an indefinite strike today over pay, overcrowded facilities and a lack of personal protective equipment, union leaders said.

— Commonly available anti-inflammatory drugs have been found to reduce the mortality rate of the sickest COVID-19 patients by 20 per cent, researchers said on Thursday.

— India's increasing coronavirus case load made the Asian giant the world's second-worst-hit country behind the United States today, as its efforts to head off economic disaster from the pandemic gain urgency.

— The United States has so far recorded 188,941 deaths, making it the hardest-hit country. Meanwhile, Brazil has recorded 126,650 deaths, India 71,642, Mexico 67,558, and Britain 41,551.

