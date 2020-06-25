COVID-19: Here's what you need to know today
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The number of confirmed COVID-19 infections worldwide has surpassed 9.4 million, while 482,802 people across 196 countries and territories have died and over 4.6 million people have recovered from the virus. Many countries have eased restrictions but in recent weeks, some had to reimpose measures due to a resurgence in the number of infections.
— Jamaica recorded eight new COVID-19 cases yesterday and three more recoveries, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 678 and the number of recoveries to 521.
—In the British Virgin Islands, the Government has decided to reopen early childhood centres, daycare facilities.
— The United States recorded a one-day total of 34,700 new confirmed COVID-19 cases, the highest level since late April, as a coronavirus resurgence is wiping out two months of progress in the country.
— The World Health Organization warned yesterday that the coronavirus pandemic has yet to peak in the Americas.
— The United States has so far recorded 121,979 deaths, making it the hardest-hit country. Meanwhile, Brazil has recorded 53,830 deaths, Britain 43,081, Italy 34,644, and France 29,731.
Virus yet to peak in Americas – WHO
'Coming back and biting us': US sees virus resurgence
BVI to reopen preschools and daycare facilities
