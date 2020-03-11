COVID-19 already impacting tourism sector —JHTA
ST JAMES, Jamaica — Jamaica Hotel and Tourist Association (JHTA) president Omar Robinson says COVID-19, which was today declared a pandemic by the World Health Organization, is already having a negative impact on the island's tourism sector.
"The threat of COVID-19 has presented challenges for the industry which was poised to end the winter season with increased growth. At present, some properties have received some cancellations, while the pacing for forward bookings has slowed as prospective visitors express a general concern with travelling," Robinson told OBSERVER ONLINE.
According to Robinson, travel bans imposed on various countries, especially European countries, are adversely affecting visitor arrivals.
"The recently implemented travel bans for our major source markets in Europe will also be negatively impacting our expected arrivals in both large and small hotels," said Robinson.
He noted that many hotel operators have taken measures to reduce operating expenses in light of the decline in visitor arrivals.
"Operators will focus on reducing their operating expenses as they ride through this disruption, while reassuring those visitors who decide to travel that adequate safety precautions are being carried out according to established protocols," he explained.
Onome Sido
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy