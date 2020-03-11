COVID-19 already impacting tourism sector —JHTA

ST JAMES, Jamaica — Jamaica Hotel and Tourist Association (JHTA) president Omar Robinson says COVID-19, which was today declared a pandemic by the World Health Organization, is already having a negative impact on the island's tourism sector.

"The threat of COVID-19 has presented challenges for the industry which was poised to end the winter season with increased growth. At present, some properties have received some cancellations, while the pacing for forward bookings has slowed as prospective visitors express a general concern with travelling," Robinson told OBSERVER ONLINE.

According to Robinson, travel bans imposed on various countries, especially European countries, are adversely affecting visitor arrivals.

"The recently implemented travel bans for our major source markets in Europe will also be negatively impacting our expected arrivals in both large and small hotels," said Robinson.

He noted that many hotel operators have taken measures to reduce operating expenses in light of the decline in visitor arrivals.

"Operators will focus on reducing their operating expenses as they ride through this disruption, while reassuring those visitors who decide to travel that adequate safety precautions are being carried out according to established protocols," he explained.

Onome Sido