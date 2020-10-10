COVID-19 at St Elizabeth infirmary

ST ELIZABETH, Jamaica — The St Elizabeth Infirmary here is currently undergoing deep cleaning and sanitising following a positive COVID-19 test there.

Chairman of the St Elizabeth Municipal Corporation and Mayor of Black River, Derrick Sangster, said he was told that one resident at the infirmary had tested positive while another was showing "symptoms".

Also on Saturday, the Ministry of Health reported that St Elizabeth had recorded 22 cases of the novel coronavirus over a 24-hour period - one of five parishes to record double digit numbers on the day.

The health ministry said there had been 196 new cases in Jamaica over the 24-hour period with six deaths.

This brings the country's COVID-19 death toll to 138 and the number of confirmed cases to 7,559 since the virus was first detected here in March.