COVID-19 care packages for Waltham Park residents
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Scores of residents of 75 Waltham Park and surrounding communities are now collecting care packages provided by team British Saturday, a promotion company with links in Jamaica and the United Kingdom.
The massive giveaway sees the team providing more than 800 care packages with basic necessities plus sanitation items, which they say can last a family for at least two weeks.
Members of the police force are on the scene ensuring the orderly line-up of the scores of residents who have turned out.
"My family and I decided that we had to do something to help our neighbours and friends through this COVID-19 crisis," said Maurice Cox, head of British Saturday, from his house in the UK a short while ago.
More later.
Arthur Hall
