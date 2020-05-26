COVID-19 case at St Ann infirmary, says PNP
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The People's National Party (PNP) is calling on the Government to clarify the guidelines being used to govern infirmaries across the island amid the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).
Oppositon spokesperson on local government, Natalie Neita, made the call at a PNP press conference, where she revealed that a worker at a St Ann infirmary has tested positive for COVID-19.
Neita said that she was informed by reliable sources that at least one person at the infirmary has been infected with the virus and others are now being tested.
She did not reveal further details, stating that more information needs to be provided by the Ministry of Health.
She said the Government should outline the steps being taken to prevent further spread of the virus throughout infirmaries.
“How prepared are we in these infirmaries? Given that this has now happened, it creates a greater urgency. Are we protecting the people who work there? Is there an isolation room set up at each infirmary, for when this happens?” she questioned.
Meanwhile, the party's spokesperson on health, Dr Shane Alexis said the Government must standardise how it reports COVID-19 cases to the country.
He noted that countries such as the United Kingdom did not include the number of virus-related deaths in homes for the elderly/ infirmaries in their original statistics.
He said the confirmed cases should be specified by date and time as opposed to the general 24 hours.
