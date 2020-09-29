COVID-19 case on College of Agriculture, Science and Education dorm

PORTLAND, Jamaica — The College of Agriculture, Science and Education says there is currently one confirmed case of the novel coronavirus on its dormitory.

According to the college, the confirmed case is that of a first-year student who entered the college on September 9,2020 and was quarantined as part of the COVID-19 protocols for student entry/re-entry into the college.

However, it said that on Tuesday, September 22, the student started showing symptoms of COVID-19 and was immediately isolated, tested and has since returned a positive test result.

Four other students who came into close contact with that student have since been isolated, the college said, adding that their parents have been contacted and arrangements are being made for testing and for them to be returned home.

The college said the rest of the on-campus student population continues classes mainly via the online modality and are being monitored daily by the campus nurses with the guidance of the team from the Portland Health Department.

It added that the Portland Health Department has since confirmed that there are three cases associated with the college; the first-year student, the son of a residential staff member and a security guard from a contracted private security firm.