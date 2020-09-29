COVID-19 case on College of Agriculture, Science and Education dorm
PORTLAND, Jamaica — The College of Agriculture, Science and Education says there is currently one confirmed case of the novel coronavirus on its dormitory.
According to the college, the confirmed case is that of a first-year student who entered the college on September 9,2020 and was quarantined as part of the COVID-19 protocols for student entry/re-entry into the college.
However, it said that on Tuesday, September 22, the student started showing symptoms of COVID-19 and was immediately isolated, tested and has since returned a positive test result.
Four other students who came into close contact with that student have since been isolated, the college said, adding that their parents have been contacted and arrangements are being made for testing and for them to be returned home.
The college said the rest of the on-campus student population continues classes mainly via the online modality and are being monitored daily by the campus nurses with the guidance of the team from the Portland Health Department.
It added that the Portland Health Department has since confirmed that there are three cases associated with the college; the first-year student, the son of a residential staff member and a security guard from a contracted private security firm.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy