COVID-19 cases continue to spike in Haiti, St Lucia, Trinidad
PARAMARIBO, Suriname (CMC)— A 32-year-old woman who arrived in St Lucia from the United States has become the island's latest confirmed case of COVID-19.
The St Lucian Ministry of Health said that the woman had been placed in government quarantine and is stable and will be transferred to the Respiratory Hospital for care.
“This brings the total number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 to date to 26. A total of 4,768 tests have been conducted to date. As we manage new cases and investigate possible contacts, the public is advised to take personal responsibilities to protect themselves and family. We advise against mass crowd gatherings. We advise on responsible behaviour without unnecessary panic,” the ministry said.
In Haiti, meanwhile, the authorities said that 24 new cases had been recorded over the past day bringing the total of 7,921 cases since the first case was recorded on March 19.
They said while the death toll remains at 196, the number of active cases is 2,490.
Trinidad and Tobago recorded 29 cases over the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 629.
The Ministry of Health in its latest bulletin said that there are 477 active cases. The country has recorded 12 deaths since the first case in March.
