COVID-19 cases in Jamaica – the breakdown
KINGSTON, Jamaica – The following is the breakdown of COVID-19 cases in Jamaica.
Also broken down are the case classifications, case testing and isolation/quarantine numbers.
CASE NUMBERS
The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases has risen by 19 to 252 in the last 24 hours.
CASE CLASSIFICATIONS
There are now:
• 34 imported cases;
• 53 contacts of a confirmed case.
• 8 that are local transmission with no epidemiological link;
• 148 that are under investigation. Of that 148, 131 have been identified at Alorica.
CASE TESTING
So far, 2,125 samples have been tested:
• 252 are positive,
• 1,872 are negative, and
• 1 pending
ISOLATION, QUARANTINE & RECOVERIES
• There are 230 patients in isolation,
• 71 in quarantine in Government facilities,
• 814 in home quarantine in St Catherine (related to Alorica)
• 31 in home quarantine in Portland [contacts of confirmed cases], and
•28 patients have recovered.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy