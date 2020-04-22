COVID-19 cases in Jamaica – the breakdown

KINGSTON, Jamaica – The following is the breakdown of COVID-19 cases in Jamaica.

Also broken down are the case classifications, case testing and isolation/quarantine numbers.

CASE NUMBERS

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases has risen by 19 to 252 in the last 24 hours.

CASE CLASSIFICATIONS

There are now:

• 34 imported cases;

• 53 contacts of a confirmed case.

• 8 that are local transmission with no epidemiological link;

• 148 that are under investigation. Of that 148, 131 have been identified at Alorica.

CASE TESTING

So far, 2,125 samples have been tested:

• 252 are positive,

• 1,872 are negative, and

• 1 pending

ISOLATION, QUARANTINE & RECOVERIES

• There are 230 patients in isolation,

• 71 in quarantine in Government facilities,

• 814 in home quarantine in St Catherine (related to Alorica)

• 31 in home quarantine in Portland [contacts of confirmed cases], and

•28 patients have recovered.