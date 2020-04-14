COVID-19 cases in nursing home push confirmed cases to 57 in Bermuda

HAMILTON, Bermuda (CMC) — Four cases of COVID-19 at a nursing home here have helped push the total number of cases across the island up to 57.

This is according to Health Minister Kim Wilson, who in a recent statement said that two residents and two members of staff at the Matilda Smith Williams Seniors Residence had tested positive for the virus.

Bermuda's death toll remains at four.

It's reported that last week a 66-year-old resident from the home was in critical condition in hospital with the virus.

“Regrettably, I must inform the public of some disappointing news which I learnt of this afternoon.”

She said lab results confirmed cases at the Devonshire parish home, as well as the spread of the virus within the facility.

Wilson said an investigation was underway, with all residents and staff to undergo coronavirus testing.

On the weekend, the ministry announced that residential care and nursing homes regulations would be amended to ban care home staff from working at multiple sites.

The ministry received 14 new COVID-19 test results on Sunday with half of them positive. However, Wilson did not say how the other three cases caught the virus.

Of the island's 57 cases, 29 have now recovered, eight are in hospital, including three in intensive care, and 16 are under active public health monitoring without requiring hospital treatment.

Of the positive cases, 31 are men and 26 are women.

Meanwhile, the police have reported that some members of the public had ventured out without approved exemptions, with excuses ranging from feeding feral cats and to taking hot cross buns to relatives over the holiday weekend.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Martin Weekes said other people had refused to stop at checkpoints, which are being manned by members of the Royal Bermuda Regiment.

One man, 36-year-old Kalio Govia, admitted to breaking the curfew regulations and was fined US$2,000 in an online sitting of Magistrates' Court.

Senior Magistrate Juan Wolffe gave Govia 21 days to pay the fine. The case was one of three heard in the session, held through the Zoom video app.

Two others pleaded not guilty.