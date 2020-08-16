COVID-19 cases move to 1,106 with 24 new positives

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Jamaica recorded 24 new COVID-19 cases yesterday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the island to 1,106.

According to the Ministry of Health and Wellness, five of the new cases are imported, having arrived in the island in July. Two of the five have since returned to the United States.

Of the remaining 19 cases, 12 are contacts of a confirmed case and seven are still under investigation.

The ministry added that 16 of the newly confirmed cases are males and eight are females with ages ranging from 10 to 71 years.