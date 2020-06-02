COVID-19 cases now at 590

KINGSTON, Jamaica— Jamaica recorded two more cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, bringing the number of confirmed cases in the island to 590.

One of the cases is a male, age 69, from St Catherine. The other is a female, age 23, also from St Catherine. Both cases are related to the workplace cluster in St Catherine.

They bring to 235 the number of persons linked to a the St Catherine workplace cluster and to 217 the contacts of confirmed cases

The ministry said the island’s testing numbers are now up to 13,407. In addition to the 590 positive cases, there are 12,784 negatives and 33 pending.

There is also an increase in the number of recoveries, which now stands at 356 after 34 more people were released from care.

Jamaica now has a recovery rate of 60 per cent.

ARE WE FLATTENING THE CURVE?

Click here for interactive chart* with details on Jamaica's numbers.

Click here for a look at the numbers globally.

*Data mined from various sources around the world.