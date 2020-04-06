COVID-19 cases reach 59 in Jamaica
KINGSTON, Jamaica – The Ministry of Health and Wellness today (Monday, April 6, 2020) announced one additional positive case for COVID-19. This brings the total of positive cases to 59.
The new addition is a 43-year-old male from Portland, who is under investigation.
This new positive brings to seven the number of cases under investigation while 30 are imported cases and 22 are import-related.
So far, 32 males and 27 females have tested positive. The cases range in age from 12 to 87 years. The average age is 50 years.
Of the 59 confirmed cases:
2 or three per cent are less than 20 years old;
3 or five per cent are between 20 and 29 years old;
11 or 19 per cent are between 30 and 39 years old;
9 or 15 per cent are between 40 and 49 years old;
16 or 28 per cent are between 50 and 59 years old;
10 or 17 per cent are between 60 and 69 years old;
7 or 12 per cent are between 70 and 80 years old; and
One person is 87 years old.
Eight patients have fully recovered while three have died.
There are currently 38 patients in quarantine in a Government facility while 62 are in isolation.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy