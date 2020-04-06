COVID-19 cases reach 59 in Jamaica

KINGSTON, Jamaica – The Ministry of Health and Wellness today (Monday, April 6, 2020) announced one additional positive case for COVID-19. This brings the total of positive cases to 59.

The new addition is a 43-year-old male from Portland, who is under investigation.

This new positive brings to seven the number of cases under investigation while 30 are imported cases and 22 are import-related.

So far, 32 males and 27 females have tested positive. The cases range in age from 12 to 87 years. The average age is 50 years.

Of the 59 confirmed cases:

2 or three per cent are less than 20 years old;

3 or five per cent are between 20 and 29 years old;

11 or 19 per cent are between 30 and 39 years old;

9 or 15 per cent are between 40 and 49 years old;

16 or 28 per cent are between 50 and 59 years old;

10 or 17 per cent are between 60 and 69 years old;

7 or 12 per cent are between 70 and 80 years old; and

One person is 87 years old.

Eight patients have fully recovered while three have died.

There are currently 38 patients in quarantine in a Government facility while 62 are in isolation.