COVID-19 cases rise to 25 in Jamaica

KINGSTON, Jamaica— There are now 25 confirmed cases of COVID-19 across the island.

The Ministry of Health and Wellness said the increase is a result of the return of four additional positive tests since yesterday, when it was announced that there were 21 positive tests.

The list below gives details of the last six positive cases in Jamaica.

· Two males, both 61 years old, with a travel history that includes Trinidad, London, Egypt, and Dubai. They arrived in Jamaica on March 11.

· A 51-year-old Jamaican resident from Westmoreland with no travel history, but who was a contact of two previously confirmed cases.

· A 58-year-old female, of a Kingston and St Andrew address, with a travel history from France and who returned to Jamaica on March 10.

· A 42-year-old male from Westmoreland, with a travel history to the United Kingdom, who returned to Jamaica on March 12.

· A 61-year-old female from Clarendon, with a travel history that includes New York, Spain, France, and the United Kingdom. She returned to Jamaica on March 18 on flight BA2263. She contacted the Ministry's COVID-19 helpline when symptoms developed. This triggered the Rapid Response Team and she was taken into isolation.

The ministry said 17 of the now twenty-five (25) confirmed cases were imported while seven were import-related and one remains under investigation.

According to the ministry, data currently show that more males (16) than females (9) have been confirmed with COVID-19.

The youngest person to test positive thus far is 24 years old while the oldest is 79 years old.

To date the ministry said 150 samples have been tested. Of that number, 25 have returned positive results, 123 have come back come back negative and two are pending.